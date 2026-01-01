FJ 24 Handheld Foam Nozzle | Kärcher

The Kärcher FJ 24 Handheld foam nozzle provides a powerful foaming action for easy cleaning of all surfaces. Simply fill the 0.3l tank with Kärcher detergent, attach the foam lance to the Handheld Cleaner and get started. Thanks to the foam, which ensures thorough cleaning, and the jet level, which can be rotated as required, all cleaning tasks are now effortless. The application of detergent can be controlled using the dial on the foam nozzle. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the connection can also be undone with one hand, making it possible to switch to another Handheld Cleaner accessory quickly and easily. The FJ 24 Handheld foam nozzle is suitable for use with Kärcher Handheld Cleaners.

Transparent detergent container Quick connect connector