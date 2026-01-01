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    FJ 6 foam nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a black spray head and yellow cap, attached to a grey detergent bottle.

    FJ 6 foam nozzle

    Part number: 2.643-147.0

    The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle is the perfect addition to your Kärcher pressure washer, allowing you to add a layer of foamy detergent with the minimum of effort and fuss.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.