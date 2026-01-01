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    Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle attached to a bottle of Ultra Foam Cleaner, featuring a car image and "Bring Back the Wow" text.

    Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L

    Part number: 2.643-143.0

    The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply deteregent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.