Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.643-143.0The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply deteregent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
102 x 201 x 260
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas