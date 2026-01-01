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    Garden shower | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden shower with adjustable showerhead, mounted on a tripod stand with a hose attached.

    Garden shower

    Part number: 2.645-181.0

    The 2-in-1 garden solution: Whether used as a delightful shower or a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants, the garden shower can be quickly set up and and stowed away in a minimum of space.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.