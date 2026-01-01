Garment Steamer Attachment | Kärcher

Say goodbye to creases! With the steam straightener, clothes look their best again in no time. It also makes freshening up clothes, curtains and many other textiles quick and easy, and gets rid of unpleasant odours. The steam straightener attachment turns every Kärcher steam cleaner with accessory attachment into a steamer that penetrates the fabric with ultra dry and hot steam to refresh the fibres right down to the core. The condensed water that is produced when steaming with the attachment is collected in a separate tank, which can simply be emptied down the sink or even into the tank of the steam cleaner.

Removes creases quickly and easily Ultra-dry, hot steam delivers crease-free results easily, reliably and quickly. When working with thicker fabrics or stubborn creases, even more heat and additional pressure can be applied with the metal plate for effective results. Refreshes between washes Steam has an odour-neutralising effect, which makes the steam straightener perfect for refreshing fabrics between washes. Ideal for freshening up a garment or home textiles after they have been stored in the wardrobe or cupboard for a long time. No ironing board needed Garments can simply be hung up on a hanger and steamed. Safe and easy to use for all types of textiles The steam straightener can be used for all iron-safe garments and standard household textiles. The intensity of the heat and steam is controlled by the distance between the attachment and the textile. It can even be used to steam delicate materials. Steam discharged evenly across the entire surface The steam outlet holes are distributed across the entire width of the metal plate to ensure an even steam distribution and perfect results. Low weight The steam straightener is very light, weighing only 220 g, taking the strain out of work even over longer periods of time. Large water tank capacity for working without interruption Depending on the Kärcher steam cleaner used, up to 1.5 l of water is available. The collection container integrated in the steam straightener attachment collects approx. 100 ml of condensation water. This is enough for around five or six garments. The container can be emptied at any time.