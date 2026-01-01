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    Hose hanger | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose holder with wall mounting holes, featuring a curved design and embossed logo.

    Hose hanger

    Part number: 2.645-044.0

    This heavy-duty hose hanger is great for storing garden hoses safely, helping to maintain and preserve the quality of your hoses and reducing clutter when mounted securely to a garage wall.