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    Hose hanger | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose holder with a curved handle and wall-mounting holes, featuring the Kärcher logo on the front.

    Hose hanger

    Part number: 2.645-375.0

    • Practical and space-saving hose storage
    • Robust and long-lasting