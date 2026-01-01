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    Hose Performance Plus 1/2" - 50m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow and black stripes, featuring a textured surface.

    Hose Performance Plus 1/2" - 50m

    Part number: 2.645-319.0

    Robust and extremely resistant to kinks, the Performance Plus garden hose is made from high-quality multi-layered woven material – for proven quality and performance.