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    Hose Performance Premium 1/2"- 50m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with textured surface, neatly stacked in a circular pattern.

    Hose Performance Premium 1/2"- 50m

    Part number: 2.645-325.0

    The ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Designed with Kärcher's Premium anti-torsion technology, for better performance and durability.