Hose Performance Premium 5/8"- 25m | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-326.0The ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Designed with Kärcher's Premium anti-torsion technology, for better performance and durability.
Diameter
5/8″
Hose length (m)
25
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 380 x 110
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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