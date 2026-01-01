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    Hose Set 30 m | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher garden hose with connectors and spray nozzle, displayed on a white background.

    Hose Set 30 m

    Part number: 2.645-282.0

    Hose set with 30 m standard hose (1/2"), nozzle, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.