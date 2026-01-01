Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Hose Stop | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle adapter with a cylindrical shape, featuring ridged sections and a smooth finish.

    Hose Stop

    Part number: 2.645-233.0

    This hose stop is an integral part of the Kärcher Rain System. This hose stop seals hoses securely when mounted at the end, allowing you to tailor the Kärcher Rain System to meet your needs.