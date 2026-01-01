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    I - Connector | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher hose connector with ribbed central section and smooth ends, isolated on a white background.

    I - Connector

    Part number: 2.645-232.0

    This I-connector is ideal for connecting two Kärcher Rain System hoses or soaker hoses, allowing you to extend and tailor your watering system to meet your gardening needs.