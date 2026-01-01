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    Insect Remover | Kärcher

    Kärcher insect remover spray bottle with black and yellow label, featuring a car grille image.

    Insect Remover

    Part number: 6.295-761.0

    The Karcher insect remover gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.