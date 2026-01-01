Insect Remover | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-761.0The Karcher insect remover gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 70 x 270
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas