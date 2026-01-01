Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Interior Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher interior cleaner spray bottle with black label and yellow text, featuring a trigger nozzle.

    Interior Cleaner

    Part number: 6.296-106.0

    The Kärcher Interior Cleaner is perfect for use in a wide variety of areas including dashboard and rubber seals, from upholstery and leather to door panels and floor mats.