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    High Pressure Washer K 2 Horizontal | Kärcher

    Sale
    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with black hose, spray gun, and lance on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 2 Horizontal

    Part number: 1.600-935.0

    • One-way spray lance