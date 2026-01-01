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    High Pressure Washer K 3 Classic Home | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner set with yellow unit, spray gun, detergent bottle, surface cleaner, and two nozzles.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 3 Classic Home

    Part number: 1.676-221.0

    Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: the K 3 Classic Home pressure washer for lighter soiling around the home. Home Kit included.