High Pressure Washer K 3 Classic Home | Kärcher

Despite its compact size, the K 3 Classic Home offers the full power of a pressure washer. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of the Patio & Deck detergent. Its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and gardening tools, bicycles and around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.

Hose storage on the front cover Telescopic handle The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage. Detergent use Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface. Integrated accessory storage on the device Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.