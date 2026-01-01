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    High Pressure Washer K 3 Horizontal | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner set with yellow unit, black hose, spray gun, and two lance attachments.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 3 Horizontal

    Part number: 1.602-822.0

    You can always count on the K 3 Horizontal pressure washer: The small space-saving assistant is ideally suited to cleaning dirt from smaller garden surfaces, patios, garden furniture and cars.