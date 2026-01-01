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    High Pressure Washer K 4 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner, a yellow and black unit, shown with a black spray gun and two interchangeable lances.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 Classic

    Part number: 1.679-421.0

    Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Classic pressure washer, incl. telescopic handle, for regular use on moderate dirt.