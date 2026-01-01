High Pressure Washer K 5 Classic | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.950-701.0The K 5 Classic pressure washer, including innovative hose storage, is easy to transport and store making it ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 500
Area performance (m²/h)
40
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (kW)
2.1
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
188 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas