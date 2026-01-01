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    High Pressure Washer K 5 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with yellow body, hose, spray gun, and two lance attachments on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 5 Classic

    Part number: 1.950-701.0

    The K 5 Classic pressure washer, including innovative hose storage, is easy to transport and store making it ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.