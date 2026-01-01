Large round brush | Kärcher

Using the large round brush, you can clean large surfaces faster. Stubborn dirt can be removed from a significantly larger area in the same time with the large round brush than with smaller brushes. Suitable for use with all Kärcher steam cleaners.

Large cleaning surface Fast cleaning of larger surfaces. High quality material of the bristles With the large, robust and long-life round brush, stubborn dirt can be easily removed. Easy cleaning of round surfaces thanks to ergonomic brush shape Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50% faster cleaning Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.