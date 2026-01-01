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    Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel cart with grey drum, yellow handle, and black wheels, featuring a yellow and black spray nozzle.

    Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit

    Part number: 2.645-043.0

    Hose trolley kit HT 80 M with hose trolley HT 80 M including. 20 m PrimoFlex® Plus hose (1/2"), spray gun Plus, four Plus universal hose connectors and 3/4" thread tap connector.
    DuPont™ and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.