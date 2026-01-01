Micro Spray Nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-236.0These fully customisable spray nozzles come in a set of five and can be attached anywhere on your garden hose, ensuring water is delivered to the areas it is needed most.
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
55
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
15 x 24 x 54
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas