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    Mini Turbo Brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachment with transparent casing and visible yellow bristles.

    Mini Turbo Brush

    Part number: 2.863-090.0

    Extra suction power for maximum cleaning performance: the mini-turbo brush delivers optimal dirt pick-up and removes even pet hair effectively.