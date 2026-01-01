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    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with adjustable nozzle, two yellow connectors, and black adapter on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set

    Part number: 2.645-290.0

    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set with 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.