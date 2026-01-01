Battery pruning saw PGS 4-18 (Machine Only) | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery pruning saw
Part number: 1.445-330.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
(min-1)
max. 2500
(mm)
50
(mm)
80
(mm)
150
Noise level (dB(A))
83
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (Cuts)
max. 120 max. 240
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 18 max. 36
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
475 x 89 x 174
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual