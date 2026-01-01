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    Battery pruning saw PGS 4-18 (Machine Only) | Kärcher

    Kärcher battery-powered garden saw with a yellow and black handle, featuring a serrated blade and battery pack at the base.

    Battery pruning saw

    PGS 4-18 (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.445-330.0

    • 18 V battery platform
    ¹⁾
    Ø branches: 5 cm