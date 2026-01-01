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    Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 18-45 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer (Machine Only) | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic hedge trimmer with yellow handle and black blade, accompanied by an extension pole.

    Battery pole hedge trimmer

    PHG 18-45 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.444-210.0

    The PHG 18-45 cordless pole hedge trimmer with extension insert removes the need for a ladder when trimming tall hedges. The adjustable trimmer head provides the flexibility to cut a range of different hedge shapes.
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    Hedge width: 1 m, horizontal cut