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    Pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with a smooth, rounded surface and three visible openings, set against a white background.

    Pipe cleaning nozzle

    Part number: 2.644-498.0

    Pipe cleaning nozzle for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for the effective removal of blockages. With R1/8" connection for fitting on the pipe cleaning hose.