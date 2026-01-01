Pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.644-498.0Pipe cleaning nozzle for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for the effective removal of blockages. With R1/8" connection for fitting on the pipe cleaning hose.
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
18 x 14 x 14
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas