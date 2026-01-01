Power nozzle set | Kärcher

The power nozzle and extension piece included in the set significantly increases the cleaning power of the detail nozzle. The steam jet is even more effective and ensures effortless, eco-friendly cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, e.g. corners, edges and crevices. Suitable for numerous applications in the kitchen, bathroom and WC.

Narrowed opening for steam outlet Be able to get to those hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.) The cleaning power of the steam jet is increased which enables dirt to be easily removed from crevices