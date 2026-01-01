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    Premium Spray Bottle Kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray bottle with a microfiber pad, a grey scraper, and a cleaning solution packet on a white background.

    Premium Spray Bottle Kit

    Part number: 2.633-129.0

    The Premium Spray Bottle Kit includes a microfibre wiping cloth with hook and loop system, wide and narrow wipers, dirt scraper and 20 ml glass cleaning concentrate.