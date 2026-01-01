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    Premium Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose connector with black and grey grip, featuring a silver threaded end.

    Premium Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop

    Part number: 2.645-196.0

    Made from corrosion-free aluminium with soft plastic recessed grips, our Premium universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop connects hoses with no drip quality to save time, money and hard work.