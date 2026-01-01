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    PS 20 Handheld Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with two extension tubes, featuring black and grey design with visible bristles.

    PS 20 Handheld Surface Cleaner

    Part number: 2.644-018.0

    The PS 20 Handheld is the perfect addition to the KHB 5 - Battery Handheld Cleaner. Ideal for cleaning small outdoor areas.