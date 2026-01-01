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    Battery pressure sprayer PSU 4-18 (Machine Only) | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher battery-powered sprayer with yellow handle, grey base, and long nozzle attachment.

    Battery pressure sprayer

    PSU 4-18 (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.445-300.0

    • 18 V battery platform