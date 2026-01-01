Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Rain System Pot Watering Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose kit with black hoses, connectors, yellow nozzle, and various fittings arranged on a white background.

    Rain System Pot Watering Set

    Part number: 2.645-276.0

    The Kärcher Rain System pot watering set is ideal for efficient watering of up to 15 plants. Pots and window boxes can be watered conveniently with the hose system and droppers.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.