Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    White Kärcher robot vacuum cleaner with circular design, docking station, and visible power button on top.

    Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function

    RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.269-621.0

    • Precision LiDAR Navigation
    • Wiping cloth for wet cleaning, carpet sensor