RM 519 liquid carpet cleaner | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-771.0Fast drying carpet cleaner in a 1 litre bottle, for effortless removal of day-to-day dirt. For a perfectly clean carpet you can walk on again soon after cleaning.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
90 x 90 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas