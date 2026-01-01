Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Roof gutter and pipe cleaning set | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning kit with hose, nozzle, claw attachment, and various connectors on a white background.

    Roof gutter and pipe cleaning set

    Part number: 2.642-240.0

    The Kärcher roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit is an effective way to clean and remove blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.