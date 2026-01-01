Steam mop SC 1 Upright | Kärcher

Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
30
Heating output (W)
1300
Cable length (m)
5
Heating time (min)
0.5
Tank capacity (l)
0.2
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
314 x 147 x 1197
Equipment
Safety valve
Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.
Short heat-up time
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212 E-mail: info@karcher.com
When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
²⁾
When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
³⁾
The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.