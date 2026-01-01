Steam cleaner SC 2 EasyFix | Kärcher

The SC 2 EasyFix lighweight steam cleaner gives you amazing deep cleaning results. It kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria using just tap water.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
75
Heating output (W)
1500
Max. steam pressure (bar)
3.2
Cable length (m)
4
Heating time (min)
6.5
Boiler capacity (l)
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 254 x 260
Scope of supply
Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
Detail nozzle
Hand tool
Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
Floor nozzle
Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
Childproof safety lock
Safety valve
Steam hose with gun
Accessory storage on the device
The Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner puts the dirt-shifting power of pure super-heated steam into a lightweight device that gives you amazing deep cleaning results from nothing but tap water. It kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria without the need for chemicals, producing a sparkling finish with no scrubbing required. The SC 2 EasyFix allows you to clean continuously for 20 minutes thanks to its 1-litre pressurised tank. It deep cleans every corner of your home, removing stubborn dirt from tiles, stone, wood and laminate floors. It also shifts tough grease from hobs and ovens. Thanks to the EasyFix floor tool system, it's easy to change the cloth without coming into contact with any dirt. It comes with a multifunctional accessory kit designed to help you complete all your cleaning tasks with minimal effort. All tools store directly on the machine to keep them in one place.
Accessory storage and parking position
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Multifunctional accessories
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Two-stage steam flow control
The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212 E-mail: info@karcher.com
All Sealed Hard Floors (Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, Stone, and Sealed Wood)
Fittings
Sinks
Wall tiles
¹⁾
When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
²⁾
When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).