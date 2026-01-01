Steam mop SC 3 Upright | Kärcher

The SC 3 Upright EasyFix is Kärcher’s best performing steam mop, and is ready to use in just 30 seconds killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, using nothing but tap water.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
60
Heating output (W)
1600
Cable length (m)
5
Heating time (min)
0.5
Tank capacity (l)
0.5
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
314 x 207 x 1185
Scope of supply
Carpet glider
Floor nozzle
Equipment
Safety valve
Steam flow regulation: on handle (three-step)
Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Integrated On/Off Switch
The SC 3 Upright is Kärcher’s best performing steam mop and is ready to use in just 30 seconds, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using nothing but tap water. All that while being incredibly easy to use, the SC 3 Upright has 3 predefined floor settings and the LED lights indicate when the machine is ready for use ensuring the perfect amount of steam is allocated. Enjoy continuous and uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the removable and refillable fresh water tank. The integrated descaling cartridge prevents the build-up of limescale to keep the machine in good condition at all times. Due to the Kärcher steam killing 99.99% of bacteria²⁾, it's ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient and fast hands-free cloth removal. Carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider accessory provided in conjunction with the carpet floor setting on the device.
Preset steam flow control in three steps for cleaning different surfaces
Selection options of floor covering symbols for wood, tiles and carpet to set the ideal steam flow.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
The LED strap on the device signalises heat-up and whether it is ready to use
Extremely easy application thanks to the device's continuous feedback to the user regarding its operating status. Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic and effective cleaning with full floor contact for every body height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Intelligent water hardness setting
Water hardness can be individually adjusted from soft to very hard. The device has a long service life thanks to optimal protection from limescale.
Carpet glider to freshen up carpets
Give carpeted floors a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider.
On/off switch on the device
Switching the device on and off is easy.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212 E-mail: info@karcher.com
When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
²⁾
When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
³⁾
The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.