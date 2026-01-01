Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Steam mop SC 3 Upright | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with detachable parts, including a cleaning pad, filter, and accessory holder, on a white background.

    Steam mop

    SC 3 Upright

    Part number: 1.513-531.0

    The SC 3 Upright EasyFix is Kärcher’s best performing steam mop, and is ready to use in just 30 seconds killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, using nothing but tap water.
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
    ³⁾
    The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.