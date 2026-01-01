Steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix Iron Plug | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Steam cleaner
Part number: 1.512-663.0Kärcher’s top of the range and most powerful steam cleaner kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using just tap water.The VapoHydro function tackles even the toughest dirt.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
150
Heating output (W)
2250
Max. steam pressure (bar)
4.2
Cable length (m)
6
Heating time (min)
3
Boiler capacity (l)
0.5
Tank capacity (l)
1.5
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
439 x 301 x 305
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas