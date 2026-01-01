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    Steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix Iron Plug | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner with its full set of accessories, including floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush, and extension tubes, on a white background.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 5 EasyFix Iron Plug

    Part number: 1.512-663.0

    Kärcher’s top of the range and most powerful steam cleaner kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using just tap water.The VapoHydro function tackles even the toughest dirt.
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).