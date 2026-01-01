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    Spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select Carpet Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner with its main unit, long suction wand, floor nozzle, upholstery nozzle, crevice tool, and instruction leaflet, arranged on a white background.

    Spray extraction cleaner

    SE 4 Select Carpet Cleaner

    Part number: 1.081-153.0

    The Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Perfect for allergy sufferers and households with pets, it leaves your carpets looking as good as new.
    ¹⁾
    Only valid in wash-vacuum mode.