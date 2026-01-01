Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    SH 5 Suction Hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow stripes and black connectors, labelled phthalate-free PVC.

    SH 5 Suction Hose

    Part number: 2.643-100.0

    Eco-friendly 5 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.