SH 5 Suction Hose | Kärcher

The SH 5 suction hose is suitable for all K 2 to K 7 machines and makes it easy to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90% recyclable and also uses highly eco-friendly packaging.

Easy suction Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers. Environmentally friendly Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.