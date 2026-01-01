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    Spiral hose Starter-Set | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow connectors, spray gun, and black adapter on a white background.

    Spiral hose Starter-Set

    Part number: 2.645-179.0

    10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.