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    Splash guard | Kärcher

    Kärcher brush attachment with transparent top and black bristles, alongside black, yellow, and grey adapters.

    Splash guard

    Part number: 2.642-706.0

    The transparent splash guard for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers protects you and the surrounding area from spray water. Ideal for cleaning corners and edges.
    Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)