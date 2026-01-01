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    Spray Gun Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with yellow connectors and black adapters on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Spray Gun Set

    Part number: 2.645-289.0

    Spray Gun set. Includes spray nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.