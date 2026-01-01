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    Stone Floor Detergent RM537 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Stone Floor Cleaner bottle with label showing a person cleaning a kitchen floor with a mop.

    Stone Floor Detergent RM537

    Part number: 6.295-943.0

    Stone Floor detergent gives you a streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.