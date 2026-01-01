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    Stone Roller Set | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfibre rollers with grey cores and white fabric featuring black stripes, placed side by side.

    Stone Roller Set

    Part number: 2.055-021.0

    Cleaning resistant hard floors and dirty crevices can be extremely easy: With the two-piece stone roller set for removing stubborn dirt. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.