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    T350 Patio Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design on a white background.

    T350 Patio Cleaner

    Part number: 2.643-252.0

    The Kärcher T350 patio cleaner allows you to clean large areas quickly and efficiently, as well as being splash-free. This model includes adjustable cleaning pressure for different surfaces.