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    TLA 4 Telescopic Jet Pipe | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with a black handle and cable, designed for extending reach in cleaning tasks.

    TLA 4 Telescopic Jet Pipe

    Part number: 2.644-190.0

    Simple cleaning at almost every point: The telescopic spray lance easily reaches areas that are difficult to access thanks to its 180° adjustable hinge.